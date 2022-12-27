Police board up home in village plagued by anti-social behaviour and drug activity
A property was closed by officers after continued anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity began to impact the local community.
On December 22, Derbyshire Police’s Alfreton safer neighbourhood team announced they had enacted a closure order at a Somercotes property.
A team spokesman said: “Following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug activity at an address in Somercotes, the team have worked with Amber Valley Council and Futures Homescape and had the premises closed.
“We will always try to act to stop behaviour having a detrimental effect on the community.”