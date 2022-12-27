News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police board up home in village plagued by anti-social behaviour and drug activity

A property was closed by officers after continued anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity began to impact the local community.

By Tom Hardwick
6 hours ago - 1 min read

On December 22, Derbyshire Police’s Alfreton safer neighbourhood team announced they had enacted a closure order at a Somercotes property.

Read More
Police slam motorist caught driving in Ollerton with wheel missing as 'absolutel...
Hide Ad

A team spokesman said: “Following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug activity at an address in Somercotes, the team have worked with Amber Valley Council and Futures Homescape and had the premises closed.

Officers have blocked any access points to the property.
Most Popular

“We will always try to act to stop behaviour having a detrimental effect on the community.”