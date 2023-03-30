Police arrest wanted teen as efforts to crackdown on anti-social behaviour continue

On Friday, March 24, members of Derbyshire Police’s Bolsover safer neighbourhood team undertook patrols to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

That evening, officers arrested a teenager who was wanted for failing to appear at court in the West Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager was taken into custody by SNT officers.

They also assisted response officers in an area search following an assault in a Bolsover town centre pub.