Police arrest wanted teen as efforts to crackdown on anti-social behaviour continue

A wanted teen was arrested as officers aim to tackle a recent spate of anti-social incidents.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read

On Friday, March 24, members of Derbyshire Police’s Bolsover safer neighbourhood team undertook patrols to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

That evening, officers arrested a teenager who was wanted for failing to appear at court in the West Midlands.

The teenager was taken into custody by SNT officers.
They also assisted response officers in an area search following an assault in a Bolsover town centre pub.

On Saturday, March 25, patrols through Bolsover continued – and an SNT spokesperson said there was a “significant reduction” in the number of teenagers in the area.