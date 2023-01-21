Police arrest wanted man in South Normanton – and ensure his passenger ‘didn’t escape justice’
A man was arrested after being pulled over in South Normanton – with officers discovering he was wanted in another part of the county.
Officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit stopped a vehicle.
In a tweet, they said: “To our surprise, the owner was in the passenger seat. Unfortunately for them, the driver was our third uninsured disqualified driver of the day and wanted by colleagues in Amber Valley.”
The driver of the vehicle was arrested, but the “owner didn’t escape justice and was reported for document offences including no Mot”.