Officers arrested a suspect “within minutes” after rapidly responding to reports of a burglary in progress involving armed offenders.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was reported a group of men, who allegedly posed as police officers, were kicking in the front door of a property in Balmoral Drive, Mansfield.

Police quickly spotted and followed a van which the suspects had fled the scene in, while inquiries were carried out to trace a second vehicle involved in the raid – which happened at around 9.15pm on Tuesday, October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both vehicles were identified as clones and it was believed they had travelled to the area from South Yorkshire.

Officers arrested a suspect within minutes after rapidly responding to reports of a burglary in progress (Mansfield) involving armed offenders. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The van was found abandoned in Welwyn Avenue, Mansfield, and police immediately started to comb the area.

A short time later a suspect was found nearby, covered in mud, and arrested.

It was established the cloned van had been stolen from Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following further searches, police recovered two machetes and a set of bolt cutters believed to be linked to the incident.

When officers entered the targeted address in Balmoral Drive, they found a cannabis grow, with three rooms filled with fully mature plants.

Around 50-60 plants were found in total and the electricity supply to the property had been bypassed.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inquiries remain ongoing to trace other suspects believed to be involved.

Detective Constable Morgan Fitzpatrick, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violent crimes of this nature, involving weapons, cause deep concern in our communities.

“That’s why we treat them so seriously and we continue to work hard to keep people safe and crack down on this sort of offending.

“Cannabis cultivation is a crime often linked to violence, exploitation, and organised criminality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is also a very real risk of causing a fire and putting lives at risk with cannabis grow operations such as this one.

“We are working hard to trace other suspects involved in this incident and we’d urge anyone who was in the area around the time and saw what happened to get in touch.”