Police arrest power-saw wielding suspect in Mansfield
A suspect was arrested after he reportedly attempted to force his way into a property using a power saw.
Police had already been called to an address on Hall Street, Mansfield, after reports of a disturbance.
However, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said, as they were inside the address officers became aware of a suspect with a saw and detained him.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, possession with intent to supply of a class B drug, and drink driving following the incident on Tuesday, at about 7.40pm.
The man was later released on conditional police bail.
Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were already on the scene when this incident happened and acted with considerable bravery and professionalism to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion.
“A subsequent search of a local address also uncovered a quantity of illegal drugs and our investigations are continuing.”