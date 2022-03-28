Police arrest power-saw wielding suspect in Mansfield

A suspect was arrested after he reportedly attempted to force his way into a property using a power saw.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 28th March 2022, 9:29 am
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 10:07 am

Police had already been called to an address on Hall Street, Mansfield, after reports of a disturbance.

However, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said, as they were inside the address officers became aware of a suspect with a saw and detained him.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, possession with intent to supply of a class B drug, and drink driving following the incident on Tuesday, at about 7.40pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hall Street, Mansfield.

The man was later released on conditional police bail.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were already on the scene when this incident happened and acted with considerable bravery and professionalism to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion.

“A subsequent search of a local address also uncovered a quantity of illegal drugs and our investigations are continuing.”

Read More

Read More
Public urged to avoid area after large fire breaks out in Mansfield

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means whttps://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7kv3xm can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions