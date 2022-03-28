Police arrest power-saw wielding suspect in Mansfield

Police had already been called to an address on Hall Street, Mansfield, after reports of a disturbance.

However, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said, as they were inside the address officers became aware of a suspect with a saw and detained him.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, possession with intent to supply of a class B drug, and drink driving following the incident on Tuesday, at about 7.40pm.

The man was later released on conditional police bail.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were already on the scene when this incident happened and acted with considerable bravery and professionalism to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion.

“A subsequent search of a local address also uncovered a quantity of illegal drugs and our investigations are continuing.”