Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Alfreton safer neighbourhood team are investigating the incident in Riddings.

A brick was thrown at a car on Church Street on Friday, May 12, at about 4.40pm.

The force is looking to identify a male and female suspect, both dressed all in black, who had two dogs with them.

If you know who these individuals could be or have any other information, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*288323:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

