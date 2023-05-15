News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’

Police appeal to trace two suspects after brick thrown at car

Members of the public were urged to help the police locate two suspects after a brick was thrown at a vehicle.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th May 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Alfreton safer neighbourhood team are investigating the incident in Riddings.

A brick was thrown at a car on Church Street on Friday, May 12, at about 4.40pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force is looking to identify a male and female suspect, both dressed all in black, who had two dogs with them.

The incident was reported along Church Street in Riddings.The incident was reported along Church Street in Riddings.
The incident was reported along Church Street in Riddings.
Most Popular
Read More
Train operator announces more Saturday trains to Mansfield, Hucknall, Sutton and...

If you know who these individuals could be or have any other information, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*288323:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.