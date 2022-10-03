News you can trust since 1952
Police appeal to trace two males after criminal damage in South Normanton

Police are asking the public to help them locate two men after an incident of criminal damage in South Normanton.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:39 am
Officers are currently investigating an incident that occurred on August 7.

Two males were involved in causing damage to a garden fence at a property in the village.

These are the men officers wish to locate.

Anyone who recognises the pictured individual is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000458123:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.