Police appeal to trace two males after criminal damage in South Normanton
Police are asking the public to help them locate two men after an incident of criminal damage in South Normanton.
Officers are currently investigating an incident that occurred on August 7.
Two males were involved in causing damage to a garden fence at a property in the village.
Anyone who recognises the pictured individual is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000458123:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.