Raheem Rahman was driving in a white Audi A3 near the Griffins Head pub, on Moor Road Papplewick, when officers, who were en route to an incident in Bestwood, came up behind him on July 22, at about 12.40am.

David Allan, prosecuting at Nottingham Crown Court, said: “The officers reached speeds of 100mph but nevertheless were struggling to keep up with the Audi.”

Rahman ignored their flashing lights, travelled on the wrong side of the road, failed to indicate when turning and was clocked at 80mph as he drove through Hucknall.

Raheem Rahman was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for two years.

Mr Allan said: “The car lifted off the ground because of the speed it was going.”

Armed response units joined the pursuit, but when Rahman crossed red traffic lights, he hit another car and caused it to strike the dog-handling unit.

The driver, a train conductor coming home from work, had to climb out of the window because his doors would not open and needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Rahman abandoned his car and an ‘extensive search’ with police dogs was conducted for 15 minutes, before he gave himself up after hiding in undergrowth.

One experienced officer said: “This is by far the most dangerous driving I have seen. The risks taken were unbelievable.”

Rahman, aged 22, of Rolleston Drive, Arnold, admitted dangerous driving.

The offence put him in breach of a conditional discharge, imposed for cannabis possession at Leicester Magistrates’ Court in May, while he was also fined for careless driving in September 2021.

Mark Moore, mitigating, said: "Watching the CCTV enables him to understand the folly and stupidity of his actions on that day."

Rahman was thrown out of his family home, his relationship ended and he lost his well-paid job as a carer as a result of an allegation that came to nothing, he said.

He had been sleeping in his vehicle and felt suicidal at the time, the court heard.

Jailing him for 12 months, Judge John Sampson told him it was ‘almost certain your panic was caused by a real need to avoid being caught again with cannabis’. He was also banned from driving for two years.

PC Ashley Dunn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling display of driving that placed members of the public at risk.

“Rahman showed absolutely no concern for the safety of others and could easily have caused a very serious injury to himself and the entirely innocent member of the public he caused to crash.