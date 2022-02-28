Police appeal to identify man after charity box stolen from Somercotes shop
Police are asking the public to help them locate a man after a charity tin was stolen from a shop.
On February 23, a charity tin was taken from a shop on Somercotes Hill, Somercotes.
Officers from Derbyshire Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Members of the public should not approach the man displayed in the image, but should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting reference 22000109504.