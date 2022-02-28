Police appeal to identify man after charity box stolen from Somercotes shop

Police are asking the public to help them locate a man after a charity tin was stolen from a shop.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 28th February 2022, 9:51 am

On February 23, a charity tin was taken from a shop on Somercotes Hill, Somercotes.

Officers from Derbyshire Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Members of the public should not approach the man displayed in the image, but should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting reference 22000109504.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers investigating the theft are hoping to locate the pictured man.

Read More

Read More
Suspected drug dealer stopped in Annesley Woodhouse after concerns over driving

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Since 1952, your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad has helped the voices of our community be heard - and with your support, we'll continue for generations to come. Subscribe to our print edition via chad.co.uk/subscriptions #buyapaper