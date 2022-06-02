Teenage girls arrested after video showing ‘appalling display of violence’ against victim in Mansfield

Officers are investigating a video showing a man being assaulted in Queen Street on Monday evening.

Three teenage girls, two aged 14 and one aged 17, were arrested this morning on suspicion of affray. They remain in police custody.

Officers are also appealing for any other witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

Chief Inspector Chris Sutcliffe, of Nottinghamshire Police, described the video as an “appalling display of violence”.

He added: “This kind of violence is utterly unacceptable and will always draw a strong and swift response.

“As our investigation continues, we are still seeking to speak directly to anyone else who witnessed the assault.”