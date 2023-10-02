Police appeal over shoplifting incidents in Sutton
Around £1,500 worth of jewellery was stolen from the Matalan store on Station Road, Sutton.
Inquiries are ongoing into the thefts which happened on September 13 and 14, 2023.
The woman police want to identify and speak to is white, thought to be aged in her early 40s, and about five feet, five inches tall.
She has shoulder length black hair and was wearing light blue jeans and a light blue zipped top.
Police Constable Jade Harvey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:
“Even though we acknowledge the CCTV images aren’t of the best quality, I am urging anyone who recognises this woman to please get in touch with us.
“If you are this woman or know who she is please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 119 of 15 September 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."