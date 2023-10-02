News you can trust since 1952
Man charged after Mansfield stabbing in which victim was knifed in the leg

Police investigating after a man was stabbed in the leg in Mansfield, have charged a suspect.
By John Smith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:44 BST
The victim was attacked while in his own room in a multiple-occupancy property in Gladstone Street.

Officers gained a description and analysed CCTV at the address as part of their investigation into what had happened on the evening of 5 August 2023.

Scott Tilley, aged 32, of Gladstone Street, has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Tilley was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Tilley was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 28 and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on October 26.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent attack and I’m pleased a suspect has been charged and placed before the courts.

“This has been achieved thanks to detailed inquiries by both response officers and detectives who took on the investigation.

“I hope our robust response to the incident provides reassurance to people who live in the neighbourhood.”