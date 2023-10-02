Man charged after Mansfield stabbing in which victim was knifed in the leg

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim was attacked while in his own room in a multiple-occupancy property in Gladstone Street.

Officers gained a description and analysed CCTV at the address as part of their investigation into what had happened on the evening of 5 August 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Tilley, aged 32, of Gladstone Street, has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tilley was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 28 and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on October 26.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent attack and I’m pleased a suspect has been charged and placed before the courts.

“This has been achieved thanks to detailed inquiries by both response officers and detectives who took on the investigation.