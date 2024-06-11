Police appeal for information after motorcycle theft in Mansfield
Kevin Giltrow from Forest Town, Mansfield, said his Vespa motorcycle was taken from outside his home in the early hours of Monday, June 3.
Stacey, Kevin's daughter, reached out to your Chad about the incident, hoping it would encourage others to come forward with information.
Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a motorcycle from an address in the Tall Trees Residential Park, Forest Town, on Monday, June 3.
“We understand the distress incidents of this nature cause to victims and are currently working to bring the person or people responsible to justice.
“To this end we’d like to hear from any witnesses we’ve not already spoken to, or indeed anyone else with relevant information.”
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call 101 quoting incident 74 of June 3 2024.