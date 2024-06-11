Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are currently investigating the theft of a Vespa motorcycle in Mansfield.

Kevin Giltrow from Forest Town, Mansfield, said his Vespa motorcycle was taken from outside his home in the early hours of Monday, June 3.

Stacey, Kevin's daughter, reached out to your Chad about the incident, hoping it would encourage others to come forward with information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a motorcycle from an address in the Tall Trees Residential Park, Forest Town, on Monday, June 3.

An image of the Vespa motorcycle as shared by Kevin.

“We understand the distress incidents of this nature cause to victims and are currently working to bring the person or people responsible to justice.

“To this end we’d like to hear from any witnesses we’ve not already spoken to, or indeed anyone else with relevant information.”