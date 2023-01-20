Man in court after 12-year-old boy assaulted in Mansfield shop disturbance

Police were called to Costcutter, on the corner of Arthur Street and Newgate Lane, on January 16, at about 5.15pm, “after reports of a disturbance at a shop”.

Nottinghamshire Police said a shop worker, a 12-year-old boy and a man were assaulted during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A store spokesman said a man went “a bit crazy” in the store and started attacking a member of staff, who was unhurt.

Costcutter, on the corner of Arthur Street and Newgate Lane, Mansfield.

Officers detained a suspect nearby, but two officers were assaulted while making the arrest – one suffered cuts to his arms and the other received extensive bruising and cuts to both arms.

George Halliday, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, has since been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, three common assaults and theft from a shop, in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 50-year-old appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, where his case was adjourned to a further hearing at Nottingham Crown Court next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will not tolerate violence against officers who are simply working to keep the public safe.

“We do not expect our officers, or any emergency worker, to be assaulted while doing their duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The force will not hesitate to take action against those suspected of assaulting any emergency worker.”