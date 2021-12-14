Police appeal after vehicle failed to stop and smashed into Edwinstowe bungalow injuring woman

A blue BMW 3 Series was spotted driving suspiciously in Crown Farm Way, Mansfield, on Sunday evening and failed to stop for officers.

The vehicle was followed through Clipstone and is reported to have crashed into the bungalow on High Street, Edwinstowe, on Sunday shortly before 10.30pm.

The 80-year-old occupant of the property was taken to hospital for medical treatment, while police officers attempted to locate the driver.

The dramatic pictures show the extent of the damage to the property

A police spokesperson said: “Police spotted a suspicious car in Crown Farm Way, Mansfield, shortly after 10pm on Sunday evening.

“Officers attempted to pull the dark Blue BMW over a short time later, but it failed to stop.

"Officers followed the car at a safe distance through Clipstone.

“At around 10.15pm the car collided with a residential property in High Street, Edwinstowe – causing considerable structural damage.

The vehicle smashed through the fence and crashed into the property

“A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was later discharged.

“An extensive search of the local area was carried out, but the driver remains outstanding.

"An investigation is ongoing to bring the suspect into custody.

“Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 785 of 12 December.

"We would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw the car involved or who has dashcam footage of it being driven through the area.”

John Randle, Watch Manager at Edwinstowe Fire Station, said: “Upon arrival the crews checked the state of the house for any immediate signs of collapse and despite the damage caused, the structure was stable enough.

“We isolated the gas in case there was any damage to the fittings which may cause a leak and assessed the car to ensure it was stable and not in any danger of causing more damage.

“We aided the police in a search of the immediate area using our Thermal Image Camera.”

A man who was walking his dog at the time said: “It was shocking to see, and I hope that no one has been hurt.

"The car must have been going fast, I hope there was no one in the room."

