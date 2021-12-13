Dramatic pictures show car embedded in Edwinstowe home

The blue BMW 3 Series is reported to have crashed into the bungalow on High Street, opposite the junction with Mill Lane, last night, shortly before 10.30pm.

The police helicopter was seen hovering above the site last night, while police officers remain at the scene today.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Firefighters from Edwinstowe fire station attended a road traffic collision in Edwinstowe just before 10.30pm yesterday, Sunday, December 12, following the request from Nottinghamshire Police.”

The devastation where the car ploughed through the fence and into the bungalow can be seen - a bench stood on the square in front of the fence.

Firefighters made the vehicle safe.

Nottinghamshire Police has been approached for further details.

A helicopter, thought to be the police helicopter, shines a spotlight on the incident.

The car embedded in the property.