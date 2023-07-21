News you can trust since 1952
Police appeal after spate of criminal damage across Kirkby

Police are appealing for information after vandals targeted a car in a Kirkby supermarket car park.
By Jon Ball
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:19 BST

The Peugeot 308 was scratched across the front nearside while it was parked at Morrisons, Ashfield Precinct, on July 13, between 12.45pm and 3.15pm.

Police are also appealing for information about some other incidents of criminal damage.

Morrisons, Ashfield Precinct, Kirkby. (Photo by: Google Maps)Morrisons, Ashfield Precinct, Kirkby. (Photo by: Google Maps)
The sliding door of a conservatory of a home on Manor Crescent, Kirkby, was smashed on July 14, between 8.20am and 3.15pm. It is not known if entry was gained, or if anything was stolen.

The windscreen of a grey Volkswagen Golf on Park Street, Kirkby, was smashed between 7pm on July 15, and 2am the following day.

A front window on a house on Main Road, Jacksdale was smashed by a rock being thrown at it on July 18, at about 10pm.

Anyone with any information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team at [email protected], or on 101.