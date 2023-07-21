The Peugeot 308 was scratched across the front nearside while it was parked at Morrisons, Ashfield Precinct, on July 13, between 12.45pm and 3.15pm.

Police are also appealing for information about some other incidents of criminal damage.

Morrisons, Ashfield Precinct, Kirkby. (Photo by: Google Maps)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sliding door of a conservatory of a home on Manor Crescent, Kirkby, was smashed on July 14, between 8.20am and 3.15pm. It is not known if entry was gained, or if anything was stolen.

The windscreen of a grey Volkswagen Golf on Park Street, Kirkby, was smashed between 7pm on July 15, and 2am the following day.

A front window on a house on Main Road, Jacksdale was smashed by a rock being thrown at it on July 18, at about 10pm.