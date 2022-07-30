Police appeal after Kirkby man had chemicals thrown in his face

The 30-year-old victim was walking along an alleyway leading to Longhill Rise, Kirkby, on Thursday July 22, when he was approached by two men.

They spoke to the victim before one of the men punched him twice and the other threw the corrosive substance in his face.

The victim called East Midlands Ambulance Service and was later taken to King’s Mill Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be serious at this stage.

Police are asking for help

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe this may have been a targeted attack and incidents like this are thankfully extremely rare.

“The man was taken to hospital and discharged shortly after with injuries which are not believed to be serious at this stage.