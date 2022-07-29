Mansfield man bit ex-partner's thumb after punching her twice in the face

Police were called to an address on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse where Steven Edwards' partner was holding her hand, crying and saying, 'Look what he has done,' at 10.05pm, on January 21.

She said they had been out drinking during the day and had argued about his level of intoxication, said Sharioz Ahmed, prosecuting.

Edwards, aged 32, threw a stair-gate down the stairs, punched her twice in the face and caused her to fall down, before biting her on the thumb.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have now ended the relationship

They went downstairs and she called the police but doesn’t support the prosecution. Edwards was last before the courts in 2010.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said: “He doesn't remember the whole incident but he has accepted what the complainant said.”

The court heard that the dad-of-one now lives with his father and works as a merchandiser for B&Q.

“He is concerned that if he goes to custody he will lose all the stable factors in his life,” Ms Thorpe said.

"He has since cut down on his drinking. They have decided to end the relationship.”

Edwards, of Houfton Road, Mansfield, admitted assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on June 29.

On Thursday he received a 12-month community order, with a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, which means he will be fitted with a tag.