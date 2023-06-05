The incident happened at a property on Maple Crescent on Thursday, May 25, at 8.45pm.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft and criminal damage.

Police are appealing for information after a Kirkby house window was smashed with a paving slab

Some lorry seals were cut and a package was stolen from the lorry on Sentinel Drive, Annesley, on Friday, May 26, at 4.40am. Persons in a black car seen driving away may have been responsible.

A group of seven older teens stole a footpath sign on an eight-feet pole on Palmerston Street, Westwood, on Sunday, May 28, at 7pm.

A grey Ford Fiesta on Osier Drive, Annesley, was keyed on the rear door and bonnet sometime between Monday, May 29 and 6.30pm the following day.