Police appeal after Kirkby house window smashed by paving slab

Police have appealed for information to find the person or persons who smashed a window on a Kirkby house by throwing a paving slab through it.
By John Smith
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST

The incident happened at a property on Maple Crescent on Thursday, May 25, at 8.45pm.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft and criminal damage.

Police are appealing for information after a Kirkby house window was smashed with a paving slabPolice are appealing for information after a Kirkby house window was smashed with a paving slab
Some lorry seals were cut and a package was stolen from the lorry on Sentinel Drive, Annesley, on Friday, May 26, at 4.40am. Persons in a black car seen driving away may have been responsible.

A group of seven older teens stole a footpath sign on an eight-feet pole on Palmerston Street, Westwood, on Sunday, May 28, at 7pm.

A grey Ford Fiesta on Osier Drive, Annesley, was keyed on the rear door and bonnet sometime between Monday, May 29 and 6.30pm the following day.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected], or to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.