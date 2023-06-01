Bad-tempered Mansfield man knifed woman and chased trio wielding an axe

Cameron Wilson’s victim needed seven stitches after he stuck her in the back during an altercation at her Forest Town when he entered uninvited, at 6am, on September 2, last year, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Dean Easthope said the woman asked the 20-year-old what he wanted and picked up an iron bar when he went into the kitchen.

She only recognised him when she put on her glasses.

Cameron Wilson

Other people became involved and the defendant produced the knife to “frighten them,” said Mr Easthope. The wounding happened when someone else jumped on his back.

Four days later, Wilson fought with a man in “a beef over money” outside a garage.

He got a hatchet out of his boot and smashed in the windscreen of a grey VW Golf, shouting: "You can pay for this."

He was arrested when a bag, containing bloody clothes, a knuckle duster and a hunting knife, that he stowed at someone else's address was found by police.

Nottingham Crown Court

On Thursday, the court heard Wilson has 12 previous convictions for 25 offences between 2014 and 2018, including possession of an immitation firearm and racially-aggravated harassment.

The first incident arose from “an argument he handled badly”, while the second stemmed from a “grudge based on how his brother was treated.”

Andrew Wesley, mitigating, said the eight months he’s spent on remand have “caused him to make him look at the triggers that make him fly off the handle.”

"He has a deeply unattractive record and he knows it," Mr Wesley said, adding Wilson “has been moved up and down the country in the care system and has problems with temper control.”

He doesn’t want to return to Mansfield because he fears he will lapse into trouble, Mr Wesley added.

Wilson, of Muskham Court, Mansfield, admitted affray, criminal damage, possession of offensive weapons and causing grievous bodily harm, at the magistrates' court.