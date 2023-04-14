News you can trust since 1952
Police appeal after Kirkby home has windows smashed

Police are investigating and appealing for information to find the person or people who smashed several windows at a house in Kirkby.

By John Smith
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened on Friday, April 7, at about 3.30pm, at a property on Sutton Middle Lane when all front windows of the house were smashed.

Police also want help on a number of other incidents.

Police are appealing for help with a number of incidentsPolice are appealing for help with a number of incidents
Six off-road bikers were seen riding in Felley Woods, near Felley Priory, Underwood, on April 7, at about 12.50pm – police said this had also occurred on the previous day.

A blue Ford Fiesta Titanium was stolen from outside a property on Park Lane, Selston, between 9.30pm on April 7, and 8.30am the following day.

The number plates were stolen from a grey Nissan parked on Main Road, Underwood between 6pm on Sunday, April 9, and 1pm the following day.

A Focus E-bike was stolen after a house in Mansfield Road, Underwood was broken into sometime before Tuesday, April 11.

A Volkswagen Touran van parked on Wollaton Road, Kirkby, had a wing mirror smashed and shopping trolleys pushed into it by two teenagers, on April 11, at about 7.15pm.

A Dewalt drill, Dewalt table saw and a Dewalt impact driver were stolen after a white Ford Transit was broken into on Beech Road, Underwood on Wednesday, April 12, between 6pm and 10.10pm.

A white Ford Transit was broken into on Royal Oak Drive, Selston, on April 12, at 9.20pm, although nothing was stolen.

A window was smashed at a property on Edward Street, Kirkby, on April 12, at 11.35pm.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call police on 101.