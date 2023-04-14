The incident happened on Friday, April 7, at about 3.30pm, at a property on Sutton Middle Lane when all front windows of the house were smashed.

Police also want help on a number of other incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for help with a number of incidents

Six off-road bikers were seen riding in Felley Woods, near Felley Priory, Underwood, on April 7, at about 12.50pm – police said this had also occurred on the previous day.

A blue Ford Fiesta Titanium was stolen from outside a property on Park Lane, Selston, between 9.30pm on April 7, and 8.30am the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number plates were stolen from a grey Nissan parked on Main Road, Underwood between 6pm on Sunday, April 9, and 1pm the following day.

A Focus E-bike was stolen after a house in Mansfield Road, Underwood was broken into sometime before Tuesday, April 11.

A Volkswagen Touran van parked on Wollaton Road, Kirkby, had a wing mirror smashed and shopping trolleys pushed into it by two teenagers, on April 11, at about 7.15pm.

A Dewalt drill, Dewalt table saw and a Dewalt impact driver were stolen after a white Ford Transit was broken into on Beech Road, Underwood on Wednesday, April 12, between 6pm and 10.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A white Ford Transit was broken into on Royal Oak Drive, Selston, on April 12, at 9.20pm, although nothing was stolen.

A window was smashed at a property on Edward Street, Kirkby, on April 12, at 11.35pm.