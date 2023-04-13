A trial heard Luke Pickering warned his victim's wife he was coming around, saying: “You best get your hardest monkey ready.”

Aaron Dinnes, prosecuting, said Pickering punched the man in the face and continued to beat him while his American pitbull bit him in the face, hand and ear.

As the man wrestled with Pickering on the floor, the dog bit him on the thigh and “lower regions”, and his wife hit the dog with a small rounders bat.

Nottingham Crown Court.

The alleged attack happened on Roman Bank, Mansfield Woodhouse, on August 12, 2019, at about 7pm, the jury at Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Pickering, aged 35, of New Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, denies assault causing actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and being in charge of a dog that caused injury while dangerously out of control.

The court heard that when the couple temporarily split up she had a short relationship with Pickering, before reconciling with her husband.

Shortly before the attack, she sent him a text which said: "F*** off smackhead. Delete my number."

Afterwards, Pickering texted her: “Who's the smackhead now? Who's the loser now?”

His alleged victim was treated for multiple bruises and lacerations.

Thomas Welshman, defending, said Pickering acted in self-defence and was hit three times with the bat.

He said: “Constant name calling and abusive contact led him to respond angrily, but it doesn't follow that he intended to hurt anyone.”

Pickering told the court: "It was getting to me, so I decided to go around and sort it out. I didn't want to fight, but when I got there they were weapon-ready, not me.

“The dog simply got off its lead and got excited by what was happening.”

He claimed his alleged victim immediately hit him with a weapon and pinned him against a car.

Mr Welshman said there was no evidence of any injuries caused by a knuckle duster and Pickering denied having any weapons.

He said he took his sister’s white Staffordshire terrier and, if he had taken his own dog, the outcome would have been different.

