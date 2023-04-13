News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
26 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
1 hour ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
1 hour ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
2 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation

Mansfield man set pitbull on ex-girlfriend’s husband in violent attack, court told

A Mansfield man was armed with a knuckle duster when he set his American pitbull on his ex-girlfriend's husband and violently assaulted him, a jury has heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:40 BST- 2 min read

A trial heard Luke Pickering warned his victim's wife he was coming around, saying: “You best get your hardest monkey ready.”

Aaron Dinnes, prosecuting, said Pickering punched the man in the face and continued to beat him while his American pitbull bit him in the face, hand and ear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the man wrestled with Pickering on the floor, the dog bit him on the thigh and “lower regions”, and his wife hit the dog with a small rounders bat.

Nottingham Crown Court.Nottingham Crown Court.
Nottingham Crown Court.
Most Popular

The alleged attack happened on Roman Bank, Mansfield Woodhouse, on August 12, 2019, at about 7pm, the jury at Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Pickering, aged 35, of New Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, denies assault causing actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and being in charge of a dog that caused injury while dangerously out of control.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that when the couple temporarily split up she had a short relationship with Pickering, before reconciling with her husband.

Shortly before the attack, she sent him a text which said: "F*** off smackhead. Delete my number."

Afterwards, Pickering texted her: “Who's the smackhead now? Who's the loser now?”

His alleged victim was treated for multiple bruises and lacerations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Courts

Thomas Welshman, defending, said Pickering acted in self-defence and was hit three times with the bat.

He said: “Constant name calling and abusive contact led him to respond angrily, but it doesn't follow that he intended to hurt anyone.”

Pickering told the court: "It was getting to me, so I decided to go around and sort it out. I didn't want to fight, but when I got there they were weapon-ready, not me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The dog simply got off its lead and got excited by what was happening.”

He claimed his alleged victim immediately hit him with a weapon and pinned him against a car.

Mr Welshman said there was no evidence of any injuries caused by a knuckle duster and Pickering denied having any weapons.

He said he took his sister’s white Staffordshire terrier and, if he had taken his own dog, the outcome would have been different.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The jury has retired to consider their verdict.