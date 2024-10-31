Police are appealing for witnesses as part of their ongoing inquiries after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted by a group of youths in a Mansfield park.

The boy was kicked and punched during the incident which happened in Ladybrook Park on Armstrong Road around 5.35pm on Wednesday, October 30.

He was taken to hospital after suffering a cut to his head and bruising to his face and body.

His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Police have arrested three teenagers after a boy was attacked in Ladybrook Park. Photo Google

Officers have arrested two boys, aged 13 and 14, and a 16-year-old girl in connection with the incident.

The 13-year-old was detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and the 16-year-old was detained on suspicion of encouraging or assisting in the commission of an indictable-only offence and possession of cannabis.

DS Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We currently believe this was a targeted attack on the victim involving individuals who are known to each other.

“While we have made three arrests in connection with our ongoing investigation, we are actively pursuing lines of inquiry, including trawling through CCTV footage, to identify a number of outstanding offenders.

“Although we are treating this as a targeted attack, reassurance patrols have been increased in the area as a precaution.

“As we continue with our inquiries, I am urging anyone who was in the area who saw what happened or has any information that could assist our investigation to please call us on 101, quoting incident 559 of 30 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”