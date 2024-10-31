Kirkby man asked teenage ‘girl’ for nude pictures of her when she was five-years-old

A Kirkby man who asked a 13-year-old girl for nude pictures of herself when she was five didn't realise he was talking to a police officer, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curtis Shelton's home on Austen Grove was raided by police in September last year after he was snared in an undercover sting operation using a decoy profile, said prosecutor Majid Awan.

Shelton had engaged with an officer purporting to be a 13-year-old girl called “Lucy” and asked for pictures of her body and breasts from when she was five-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Analysis of his devices revealed he had 20 category A indecent images of children, 14 category B images, and 39 category C images, where category A is the most extreme.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

One of the videos showed the rape of a girl aged between six and eight, said Mr Awan.

The court heard he used the search terms "little girls naked" and “little girls topless” while downloading images and videos between May 16 and 23 September last year.

“These are serious offences,” Mr Awan told magistrates. “This matter falls outside your jurisdiction with regard to the sentencing guidelines.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pars Samrai, mitigating, requested a pre-sentence report and said: “He is a young man with no previous convictions.

"He suffers from certain health issues that can also be explored.

Shelton, aged 31, entered guilty pleas to attempted sexual communication with a child and three counts of possessing indecent images when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was made the subject of interim notification requirements and given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on November 26.