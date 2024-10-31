Kirkby man asked teenage ‘girl’ for nude pictures of her when she was five-years-old

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
A Kirkby man who asked a 13-year-old girl for nude pictures of herself when she was five didn't realise he was talking to a police officer, a court has heard.

Curtis Shelton's home on Austen Grove was raided by police in September last year after he was snared in an undercover sting operation using a decoy profile, said prosecutor Majid Awan.

Most Popular

Shelton had engaged with an officer purporting to be a 13-year-old girl called “Lucy” and asked for pictures of her body and breasts from when she was five-years-old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Analysis of his devices revealed he had 20 category A indecent images of children, 14 category B images, and 39 category C images, where category A is the most extreme.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.placeholder image
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

One of the videos showed the rape of a girl aged between six and eight, said Mr Awan.

The court heard he used the search terms "little girls naked" and “little girls topless” while downloading images and videos between May 16 and 23 September last year.

placeholder image
Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

“These are serious offences,” Mr Awan told magistrates. “This matter falls outside your jurisdiction with regard to the sentencing guidelines.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pars Samrai, mitigating, requested a pre-sentence report and said: “He is a young man with no previous convictions.

"He suffers from certain health issues that can also be explored.

Shelton, aged 31, entered guilty pleas to attempted sexual communication with a child and three counts of possessing indecent images when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was made the subject of interim notification requirements and given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on November 26.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice