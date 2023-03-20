Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Sutton beat team and Ashfield Council's community protection team conducted joint high-visibility patrols in and around the Brierley Forest Park on Saturday, March 18.

The aim was to target various issues frequently reported within the area, such as anti-social behaviour, off-road biking, drug use and environmental offences.

Posting on its Facebook page, the Ashfield police team said: “Officers engaged with lots of dog walkers and families in and around the area and we appreciated that the vast majority of people in the area were being respectful of the countryside code but there were a select few that were advised of their behaviour.”