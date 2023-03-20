News you can trust since 1952
Police and council step up patrols to tackle incidents at Huthwaite park

Police and council officials have been conducting patrols around Brierley Forest Park as part of a new scheme called Operation Arborstone.

By John Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:51 GMT- 1 min read

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Sutton beat team and Ashfield Council's community protection team conducted joint high-visibility patrols in and around the Brierley Forest Park on Saturday, March 18.

The aim was to target various issues frequently reported within the area, such as anti-social behaviour, off-road biking, drug use and environmental offences.

Police and council officials were patrolling around Brierley Forest Park at the weekend
Posting on its Facebook page, the Ashfield police team said: “Officers engaged with lots of dog walkers and families in and around the area and we appreciated that the vast majority of people in the area were being respectful of the countryside code but there were a select few that were advised of their behaviour.”

“Patrols like these will be arranged in the future and we ask that residents continue to report issues within Brierley Forest Park to us, so we can take positive action.