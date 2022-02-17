Pleasley Vale motorist caught doing 140mph – double the speed limit

A zooming motorist was clocked doing an unbelievable 140mph on the A617 – double the speed limit.

By Ben McVay
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 12:19 pm

Michael Bailey, aged 27, was caught flying along the A617 dual carriageway between the M1 at Doe Lea and Chesterfield, on April 20 last year.

A registration plate search has revealed he was riding a Ducati motorcycle.

Bailey, of Littlewood Lane, Pleasley Vale, was banned from driving for 90 days, fined £140 and also ordered to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Michael Bailey, 27, was caught doing double the speed limit on Chesterfield's A617

