Mansfield's Berry Hill Park, which is to undergo a transformation to create a destination for families.

From 12.30 pm today (Thursday), officers from Mansfield District Council will be on hand at the park, by the information boards, near the cafe, to discuss the exciting project.

And if you can’t make it, the council has also announced a number of ways you can check out the scheme to create the town’s first ‘destination park’, where families can enjoy an inspirational day out.

The masterplan for the historic, much-loved 62-acre park, off Lichfield Lane, includes a dedicated space for events, a new, multi-functional community building, new and improved footpaths and trails, new play areas for children, new toilets, cafe, athletics track and improved car park.

The initial masterplan, drawn up by experts, giving an idea of how the revamped Berry Hill Park might look.

It has come about after the council took over the running of the park as corporate trustees. It has received almost £3 million from the government’s Towns Fund to go towards a revamp of the park, which has suffered from years of neglect.

The aim is to create an experience that goes above and beyond what the average park offers.

Today, the ‘destination park’ team will be discussing in more detail the masterplan and ideas for the park that are on display at the information boards.

The athletics track, which will be retained at the new-look Berry Hill Park, and managed by the Mansfield Harriers club.

The in-person consultation is also giving locals the chance to comment on the project directly to council officers.

Coun Andy Burgin, who is the council’s portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: “This is a really important stage in our plan. It gives local people the chance to provide useful feedback on the proposals and concept for Berry Hill Park.

"Come along and talk to the team and discuss the ideas that we have for making Berry Hill a ‘destination park’ for future generations to enjoy.”

Here are the other ways you can inspect the plans and give feedback:

VISIT an online gallery here and leave comments by clicking on the links on each image.

VIEW an accessible PDF on the council’s website here and then follow the QR code link or e-mail [email protected]

OR VISIT the information boards by the cafe on the park any day between now and the end of March and e-mail comments to [email protected]