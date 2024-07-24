Pleasley thief returned to jail after crime spree in Kirkby
Alex Swain plundered the items from shops in and around Kirkby in May and June this year.
Swain, aged 24, who has multiple previous criminal convictions, stole seven bottles of wash liquid from a convenience store on 25 May, before helping himself to food and sweets from another store on 4 and 7 June.
He also stole two bicycles on 11 and 12 June, before smashing a car window the following day before stealing cash from inside.
Swain, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, was identified by several officers from CCTV footage.
He later pleaded guilty to six counts of theft and one of criminal damage.
Appearing at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday (17 July) he was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay compensation.
Inspector Chris Boylin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were brazen offences committed by a man who appeared to think he would take what he wanted when he wanted it.
“In doing so he hurt local businesses and caused considerable upset and inconvenience to his other victims.
“I am pleased he has now been jailed and sincerely hope this proves to be his final spell in custody.”
