Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prolific shop thief has been returned to jail after stealing food, laundry detergent and two bikes.

Alex Swain plundered the items from shops in and around Kirkby in May and June this year.

Swain, aged 24, who has multiple previous criminal convictions, stole seven bottles of wash liquid from a convenience store on 25 May, before helping himself to food and sweets from another store on 4 and 7 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also stole two bicycles on 11 and 12 June, before smashing a car window the following day before stealing cash from inside.

Alex Swain. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

Swain, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, was identified by several officers from CCTV footage.

He later pleaded guilty to six counts of theft and one of criminal damage.

Appearing at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday (17 July) he was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Chris Boylin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were brazen offences committed by a man who appeared to think he would take what he wanted when he wanted it.

“In doing so he hurt local businesses and caused considerable upset and inconvenience to his other victims.

“I am pleased he has now been jailed and sincerely hope this proves to be his final spell in custody.”

For more information on how to report crimes, issues and incidents, visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/do-it-online/report-online

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call 999 if a serious offence is in progress or has just been committed; someone is in immediate danger or harm; property is in danger of being damaged or a serious disruption to the public is likely.