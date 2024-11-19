Pleasley cannabis farmer caught tending £47,000 grow in garage

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 16:31 GMT
A Pleasley cannabis farmer has been sent to the crown court after police found him tending a £47,000 grow in his garage, magistrates have heard.

Police executed a search warrant at Michael Baillie's address for separate reasons on May 8, said Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting.

In total, 156 plants were discovered in three areas with the yield estimated between £14,000 and £47,000.

Baillie, aged 30, of Littlewood Lane, Pleasley Vale, admitted cannabis production between February 8 and May 8, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Ms Woodcock said the quantity of drugs involved means the sentence would exceed the magistrates' powers.

Joanna Benn, mitigating, said: "There will be some argument about the exact nature of his role and a basis of plea will be submitted in due course."

He has just one previous conviction from 2016, she said, and invited the bench to order a probation report.

The case was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on January 14 next year.

