Plea for witnesses after masked man threatens staff at Eastwood store

Police are seeking the public’s help after a masked man threatened staff and stole nearly £1,000 worth of items from an Eastwood shop.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST

Police said a man wearing a mask and gloves walked into Eastwood Convenience Store on Nottingham Road and a staff member was then threatened as he rifled through the shelves.

Cash, cigarettes, and alcohol were stolen from the shop.

Detectives said the staff member was left unharmed but shaken and scared following the incident.

A general view of Eastwood Convenience Store on Nottingham Road. (Image: Google Maps)A general view of Eastwood Convenience Store on Nottingham Road. (Image: Google Maps)
A general view of Eastwood Convenience Store on Nottingham Road. (Image: Google Maps)
Police are now appealing for information about the incident, which took place on Sunday, July 16 at about 6.35am, although police have only just released details.

The suspect is described as white, about 5ft 11in, of a muscular build. He was carrying a clear plastic bag and wearing a black sleeveless jacket, distinctive green hoodie, and green trousers with black boots.

Detective Constable Chris Black, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re hoping someone may have been in the area at the time who could help us with our investigations.

“The staff member wasn’t physically injured, but no-one should ever go into work and be threatened while they’re simply just doing their job and left emotionally affected by being threatened.

“If you did notice anything no matter how trivial or small you think your information is – please do get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information or who was in the area at the time is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 306 of July 16, 2023, or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.