Police said a man wearing a mask and gloves walked into Eastwood Convenience Store on Nottingham Road and a staff member was then threatened as he rifled through the shelves.

Cash, cigarettes, and alcohol were stolen from the shop.

Detectives said the staff member was left unharmed but shaken and scared following the incident.

A general view of Eastwood Convenience Store on Nottingham Road. (Image: Google Maps)

Police are now appealing for information about the incident, which took place on Sunday, July 16 at about 6.35am, although police have only just released details.

The suspect is described as white, about 5ft 11in, of a muscular build. He was carrying a clear plastic bag and wearing a black sleeveless jacket, distinctive green hoodie, and green trousers with black boots.

Detective Constable Chris Black, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re hoping someone may have been in the area at the time who could help us with our investigations.

“The staff member wasn’t physically injured, but no-one should ever go into work and be threatened while they’re simply just doing their job and left emotionally affected by being threatened.

“If you did notice anything no matter how trivial or small you think your information is – please do get in touch with us.”