Pinxton man’s shed lands him with £1,200 fine

A homeowner in Pinxton has been ordered to pay £1,243 by magistrates for not complying with a planning contravention notice.

By John Smith
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read

Bolsover Council received an enquiry in 2019 regarding a large shed at the property of Mark Taylor, of Pool Close, Pinxton.

The shed was considered “forward of a principal elevation” – in front of the house – so planning permission should have been sought before it was erected.

Council officials went out to investigate and have since issued Taylor with a number of planning notices, the latest being in May 2021.

Taylor was fined by Chesterfield Magistrates CourtTaylor was fined by Chesterfield Magistrates Court
However, Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court heard, Taylor failed to return the PCN within the requisite 21 days and in October 2021 the council submitted the prosecution to court.

Taylor was absent from the court hearing where magistrates found him guilty.

He was fined £440 fine and ordered to pay £759 costs and a £44 surcharge – a total of £1,243.