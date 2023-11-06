Photos show aftermath of terrifying Mansfield Bully XL attack which left two in hospital

These photos show the shattered first-floor window where it's believed a woman fell from as she tried to flee an ‘XL Bully type’ dog attack which was attacking her.

The woman and another man were both left with serious injuries following the incident, which started inside a home in Mansfield on Friday evening (November 3).

Police said they were called to the Hickling Court area of the town at around 11pm after reports that a 'large dog' had attacked people and was on the loose.

They later managed to seize the animal, which officers said they believed to be an 'XL Bully type' breed, from a nearby property and took it to a secure kennel.

The block of flats where a dog attack took place in Mansfield. Credit: Tom Maddick

Police said the two victims were rushed to hospital and their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

But they added that the woman may have been hurt after falling from a window in the flat where the attack began.

Photos taken today on Sunday show a smashed window pane around 9ft (2.5m) from the ground in the stare well of a multi-resident property.

And locals, who wished to remain nameless, indicated this was the site of the terrifying attack.

The shattered window which the female victim is thought to have fallen through. Credit: Tom Maddick

A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested after the incident on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.

No further details on whether they have been formally charged or the date of any court appearances have yet been released.

Nottinghamshire Police previously appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward as their investigations continue.

The force has been approached for further comment.

The news comes after the Government announced a ban on the breed which will come into effect from December 31 this year.

It will then become a criminal offence to breed, sell, advertise, rehome, abandon or allow an XL Bully dog to stray.

From this date, these dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public and it will be illegal to own one after February 1 if it not registered.

Owners must also get their pets microchipped and neutered.