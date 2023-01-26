Police officers were acting on information from the National Crime Agency when they called at Ryan Kingaby’s flat on June 25, last year.

There was a three-minute delay before he let them in, Nottingham Crown Court heard, and Kingaby denied possessing indecent images.

However, James Armstrong-Holmes, prosecuting, said analysis of his phone revealed search-terms like “genuine schoolgirls”, “underage sex” and “can I be traced on Kick social media”.

Nottingham Crown Court

Kingaby had downloaded a total of 63 videos, 54 of which were in the most extreme category. One video showed a girl aged six or seven “crying and screaming as she was abused”, the court heard.

Kingaby, who has no previous convictions, has worked in a low-security hospital for men with personality disorders and was an Army Cadet instructor.

At court, the 43-year-old, of Urban Road, admitted three counts of possessing indecent images and extreme pornography.

Steve Williams, mitigating, said: “He didn't seek the videos out, they were sent in a group chat. He clicked on them and deleted them.”

However, Mr Recorder William Harbage KC said: “It's difficult to accept that someone who has clicked on this amount of videos hasn't got a sexual interest in children and isn't doing it for his own gratification.”

Mr Williams said it was ‘a small amount of illegal images in amongst a large amount of legal images’ and Kingaby hasn't looked at any pornography since.

He asked the judge to consider the “effects a prison sentence would have on him being an ex-prison officer”.

Sentencing, Mr Recorder Harbage told Kingaby: “Somebody with your sort of record should know better. Your offending encourages the abuse of children.”

However. he noted Kingaby has “taken steps to tackle the causes of his offending” and suspended an eight-month jail sentence for 18 months.

He ordered him to perform 120 hours of unpaid work, with 40 rehabilitation days, and imposed a sexual harm prevention order and placed him on the sex offenders’ register, for 10 years.