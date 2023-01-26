Sex offender breached court order with teenage girls at stables near Newstead

The mother of a 13-year-old girl who liveries her pony at the yard raised the alarm when she was told Stephen Lawrence was a registered sex offender, in June.

Paige Yellott, prosecuting, said 34-year-old Lawrence is banned from unsupervised contact with under-18s under a sexual harm prevention order, imposed in 2017, having been originally jailed in 2010.

Ms Yellott said Lawrence had “regular contact” with the girl between December 2021 and June 2022 and even went on a group outing to the beach and gave her a lift to an equestrian event.

Nottingham Crown Court

He also had unsupervised contact with a 17-year-old girl.

Lawrence admitted eight breaches of the SHPO at magistrates’ court and was given a 12-month suspended sentence – but this was challenged by Crown Prosecution Service and the case was revisited at Nottingham Crown Court.

Jeremy Janes, mitigating, said Lawrence’s fiancée had a horse liveried at the stables and he was there to help her.

Mr Janes said: “He hasn’t sought out the company of a child and hasn't sought to go around the SHPO.

“There is no suggestion there was any contact with just the two of them. His devices have been checked four times since 2017.

“There has been no attempt to repeat the behaviour that led to his imprisonment in 2010.”

Mrs Recorder Penelope Stanistreet-Keen told Lawrence: “I am satisfied you were aware of the nature of the restrictions and would have known it was the sort of place that would be attended by teenage girls.”

