The incident happened on Saturday, November 5, at about 3pm, at the Gulf GP petrol station on Nottingham Road in Selston.

A rock was thrown at a red Renault C3 smashing a window before the elderly lady driver drove off.

Three males were believed responsible for this, one was wearing a The North Face jacket and one had a jacket with Tommy on it.

The incident happened at the Gulf petrol station on Nottingham Road in Selston. Photo: Google

Police are also appealing for information on a number of other incidents.

On Thursday, November 3, at about 8.40pm, a council metal storage container was broken into on Alfreton Road, Selston, but it is not known if anything was stolen.

Between Monday, November 7, at 9pm and 5.30am the next day a Hasqvarna 250cc motocross bike with blue and white fairings and 219 on the side and a Boardman mountain bike were stolen from a garage on Mansfield Road, Underwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between November 7, at 6pm, and 7.30am the next day, window was smashed at a property on Felley Avenue, Kirkby.

On November 5, at about 6.10pm, a window of a house on Gladstone Terrace, Kirkby, was broken by a stone being thrown at it.

Between Wednesday, November 2, at 11.30pm and 4.30pm the next day, two tyres on a Mazda Jazz were punctured on Alfreton Road, Underwood .

On Friday, November 4, at about 5.30pm, group of youths was seen throwing stones at passing vehicles on Alfreton Road, outside Selston Country Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad