Pair quizzed over Mansfield robbery

It comes after reports of a man being dragged into an alleyway and attacked on Sunday, August 29, at about 8.30pm.

Police originally said the victim was attacked by the two men who kicked and punched him to the ground as a woman looked on.

He was reportedly pinned down by his throat by one robber while the other offender ransacked his pockets stealing his mobile phone, watch and wallet, which included his bank cards and ID cards and £100 cash.

Newcastle Street, Mansfield.

Police said the victim suffered bruising to his hands and face and was left with a swollen cheek after he was attacked on Newcastle Street.

Following police enquiries a 31-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Detective Sergeant Julian Eminson-Ferry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports of robbery very seriously and continues to work hard to drive down violence in our communities and keep people safe.

“Nottinghamshire Police will always investigate reports of robbery, strive to put suspects before the courts and remains committed to seeking justice for victims.

“While we have made two arrests in connection with this robbery, our investigation is ongoing and I’d urge anyone who has any information which could help us with our enquiries to please get in touch.”

A force spokesman said: “Anyone who witnessed the robbery or who may have captured any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 668 of August 29, 2021.

“Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”