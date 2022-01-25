Pair locked up for robbery after crashing stolen motorbike in Mansfield and suffering serious injuries

Tristan Fretwell and Connor Edgar were both left with serious injuries after the crash on Chesterfield Road South, close to the junction with Paulson’s Drive, on the morning of December 3, 2020.

Nottingham Crown Court heard a short time earlier the pair had been involved in a violent break-in on nearby Bishop Street, where they smashed their way into a house and attacked the occupant with a knife.

The victim, a man aged in his twenties, suffered slash wounds to his body during the attack, at about 6am, and needed hospital treatment.

Tristan Fretwell, of Haydn Road, Sherwood, Nottingham.

Fretwell and Edgar then left the scene on an off-road bike they had stolen from their victim.

As the pair raced northbound along Chesterfield Road South, they collided with a delivery van waiting at a set of traffic lights.

Both men sustained serious injuries and required extensive hospital treatment.

Fretwell, of Haydn Road, Sherwood, Nottingham, later admitted robbery and wounding with intent.

Connor Edgar, of Ryton Square, Aspley, Nottingham.

Edgar, of Ryton Square, Aspley, Nottingham, admitted robbery, wounding without intent and dangerous driving.

Fretwell was jailed for six years and nine months, while Edgar was sentenced to two years and eight months in a young offenders' institution.

Detective Inspector Gayle Hart, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious collision involving two young men who had moments before committed an extremely violent offence.

“After smashing their way in though a back door they first threatened the victim with a knife before chasing him around the street outside.

The collision happened on Chesterfield Road South, close to the junction with Paulson's Drive.

“During the attack he sustained some nasty cuts that could easily have been a lot worse.

“The subsequent crash was extremely serious in nature and both Fretwell and Edgar were lucky to escape with their lives.

“I am pleased they have now been brought to justice and hope they use their time behind bars to reevaluate their lives and change their behaviour for the better.”