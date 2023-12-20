A Mansfield woman with 60 previous convictions who assaulted her neighbour's girlfriend shouted that she didn't deserve compensation when she appeared in court.

Orlene Wallace, aged 62, grabbed the woman by her hair in the communal area of her accommodation on Mattersey Court, on July 16, said prosecutor Nicole Baughan.

Wallace shouted abuse and dragged her up the stairs. Her neighbour fell over on the first step and grabbed the hand rail before launching a reverse headbutt in a bid to get Wallace off. Another neighbour became involved.

The court heard Wallace has 24 previous convictions for 60 offences but has been out of trouble for five years.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Wallace was convicted of assault by beating after a trial on November 29, and sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday for a probation report to be prepared.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Wallace maintains she was punched in the face.

There was no evidence of injury against her victim, said Ms Pursglove, before adding: "I have to accept that her record is quite poor until 2018."

She said Wallace has had "a number of issues throughout her life" including a personality disorder.

"She is still living in the same address and the complainant lives there full time,” Ms Pursglove said. “I don't know whether this will have an impact on her accommodation.

"She was homeless for a long period of time. She is trying her best to avoid coming across the complainant and her partner."

She was fined £300 with a £120 surcharge, but no costs were awarded because of her means.