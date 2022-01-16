Jail for Kirkby man who went on crime spree and stole war medals

Darren Spencer, of Manor Crescent, broke into two different places stealing not only money, a till and binoculars but also priceless war medals after smashing into a house in Cowpasture Lane, Sutton, on July 7, last year.

Spencer, 44, who smashed his way into the property through a glass patio door between the hours of 2.45pm and 10.45pm that day turned the house upside down in his search for items and money.

Spencer’s crime spree continued on July 7, after a further burglary took place in Outram Street, Sutton, at around 11.48pm.

Darren Spencer

Officers swiftly followed and arrested Spencer within minutes of the break in after a concerned member of the public reported seeing a man stealing the till and driving away

Spencer was sentenced to 10 months in prison and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on January 11, after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary.

Detective Constable Alan Morton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglaries can have a detrimental effect on the victims causing not only financial issues but also leaving mental and emotional scars.

“People work incredibly hard to be able to provide for their families, set up and run business and look after their families and for someone to come into their home or workplace and steal from them is completely unacceptable.

“By stealing irreplaceable war medals Spencer showed a complete lack of respect and showed he was only thinking about his personal gain and not the impact he would cause his victim and victims by breaking into people’s homes and causing them emotional pain.

“Thanks to the quick and swift work by officers we were able to arrest Spencer as he tried to escape from committing another burglary and put a stop to his actions.“The force takes burglaries incredibly seriously and has a dedicated burglary team who investigate reports throughout the county.

“Hopefully this sentence and time behind bars will give him time to think about his actions and the impact behaviour like this has on a victim and the lasting impact that can have.”