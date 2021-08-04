Sutton man arrested and weapons seized after he was seen pointing gun out of a window

Armed officers were called to an address in Coxmoor Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at around 11pm on Tuesday, August 3, and the gun was also seized.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

He was later released on bail as investigations continue.

Sergeant Carl Holland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take reports of firearms offences extremely seriously and work to apprehend suspects as quickly as possible.

“There can be no excuse for wielding any kind of weapon towards the public – regardless of whether it’s an air or pellet gun. These devices can look exactly the same as lethal firearms and police officers have to react accordingly.

“In this instance this report also led us to recover a number of potentially dangerous weapons which have also been taken out of circulation. Such weapons can have a devastating impact not only on victims and their families – but also on people who use them in a moment of madness and end up facing the legal consequences.

“Nottinghamshire Police will not tolerate weapon-enabled crime and works throughout the year to take weapons off the street and prevent offences from taking place in the first place.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 777 of 3 August 2021.