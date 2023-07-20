Derbyshire Police are now seeking support for a public spaces protection order to tackle “vehicles engaging in anti-social behaviour and causing a nuisance”.

A force spokesman said: “Nuisance vehicles are causing issues across Bolsover district, and Bolsover Council and Derbyshire Constabulary have decided enough is enough.”

“Problems with speeding cars, off road bikes/quads, car racing, music being played from cars and excessive revving have led to the council and police wanting to introduce a vehicle nuisance PSPO across Bolsover district.

Derbyshire Police have reported an increase in serious road collisions in recent weeks. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)

“From December 2022 to May 2023, 201 calls were received relating to nuisance vehicles.”

Problem "hotspots” include Shirebrook, South Normanton and Pinxton.

If approved, the order will come into effect from August and ban anyone from taking part in, or being a spectator of a car cruising event including, but not limited to the following:

Performing stunts using a motor vehicle, including, but not limited to performing donuts, drifting, skidding, handbrake turns and wheel spinning;

Causing a danger or risk of injury to road users by speeding or racing in a motor vehicle;

Causing an obstruction on a public highway, whether moving or stationary, including driving in convoy;

Causing or allowing loud amplified music, or other loud noise to be emitted from a motor vehicle or from a portable device, so as to cause a nuisance;

Promoting, publicising or organising any car cruise or car cruising event;

Sounding motor vehicle horns in such a manner as to cause a nuisance;

Revving of motor vehicle engines so as to cause a nuisance.

Breach of the order risks a £100 on-the-spot fine, or more serious action.

Insp Greg Hunt, from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing team, said: “We’ll be engaging with motorists and proactively patrolling the area to ensure road users are kept safe.

“Sadly, we have seen an increase in collisions over the past few weeks, resulting in multiple people being injured, or sadly killed. This is why we work hard to ensure anyone using the roads, does so safely.”

Coun Clive Moesby, council cabinet member for community safety, said: “This is not about penalising law-abiding car enthusiasts, but those who are driving irresponsibly and causing a danger to others.”

