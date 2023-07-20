News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Order set to ban nuisance driving in Shirebrook and South Normanton

Police are hoping to increase their powers to tackle bad driving across Shirebrook and South Normanton.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 20th Jul 2023, 08:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 08:48 BST

Derbyshire Police are now seeking support for a public spaces protection order to tackle “vehicles engaging in anti-social behaviour and causing a nuisance”.

A force spokesman said: “Nuisance vehicles are causing issues across Bolsover district, and Bolsover Council and Derbyshire Constabulary have decided enough is enough.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Problems with speeding cars, off road bikes/quads, car racing, music being played from cars and excessive revving have led to the council and police wanting to introduce a vehicle nuisance PSPO across Bolsover district.

Derbyshire Police have reported an increase in serious road collisions in recent weeks. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)Derbyshire Police have reported an increase in serious road collisions in recent weeks. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)
Derbyshire Police have reported an increase in serious road collisions in recent weeks. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)
Most Popular

“From December 2022 to May 2023, 201 calls were received relating to nuisance vehicles.”

Problem "hotspots” include Shirebrook, South Normanton and Pinxton.

Read More
Busy day for Sutton police as suspects make a run for it

If approved, the order will come into effect from August and ban anyone from taking part in, or being a spectator of a car cruising event including, but not limited to the following:

  • Performing stunts using a motor vehicle, including, but not limited to performing donuts, drifting, skidding, handbrake turns and wheel spinning;
  • Causing a danger or risk of injury to road users by speeding or racing in a motor vehicle;
  • Causing an obstruction on a public highway, whether moving or stationary, including driving in convoy;
  • Causing or allowing loud amplified music, or other loud noise to be emitted from a motor vehicle or from a portable device, so as to cause a nuisance;
  • Promoting, publicising or organising any car cruise or car cruising event;
  • Sounding motor vehicle horns in such a manner as to cause a nuisance;
  • Revving of motor vehicle engines so as to cause a nuisance.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Breach of the order risks a £100 on-the-spot fine, or more serious action.

Insp Greg Hunt, from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing team, said: “We’ll be engaging with motorists and proactively patrolling the area to ensure road users are kept safe.

“Sadly, we have seen an increase in collisions over the past few weeks, resulting in multiple people being injured, or sadly killed. This is why we work hard to ensure anyone using the roads, does so safely.”

Coun Clive Moesby, council cabinet member for community safety, said: “This is not about penalising law-abiding car enthusiasts, but those who are driving irresponsibly and causing a danger to others.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To support the PSPO plan, see online1.snapsurveys.com/im88vj