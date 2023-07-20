Busy day for Sutton police as suspects make a run for it

The first ‘runner’ came after a man was spotted acting suspiciously in the Leamington estate.

When officers from Notttinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team attempted to speak to him, on Tuesday, July 18, police said “he decided to turn into Usain Bolt to avoid officers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team spokesman said: “While the male scaled a number of fences and ran directly through peoples properties, he was soon located hiding after excellent work between Reacher and response officers and the dog and drone unit.

A man was arrested over drugs offences. (Photo by: Submitted)

“The male tried to bluff his way out of trouble but checks revealed he was wanted for a domestic assault and breach of a court order. He was arrested for those offences along with the offence of being found on enclosed premises.”

Following this, officers sighted a suspicious vehicle on the Healdswood estate in Skegby.

The spokesman said: “As the vehicle was stopped, the front-seat passenger thought he would try to release his inner Usain Bolt also . Thankfully for us, he had no stamina and soon gave up after jumping one fence. Gym membership required.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quantity of cannabis, white powder, wraps of class A drugs and a large quantity of cash were recovered.

The male was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was also found to be in possession of a small knuckle knife.