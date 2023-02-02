Ollerton woman who lashed out at police blames butane gas abuse as teenager

Samantha Brown got up and ran off when police were called to Toothill Lane, Mansfield, on August 4, last year, but kept falling over because she was so drunk, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Faith Rowan, prosecuting, said as Brown was put in the police van, she kicked one officer in her upper arm and continued to swear.

At the custody suite, she kicked another officer in her leg, and kept kicking out and missing, as she was placed in a cell.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The court heard Brown, aged 26, was on bail when police received reports of a woman under the influence running around streets in Ollerton shouting and swearing, at 8.50pm, on August 27.

When she was found lying on Birch Road, she thrust both legs up and hit an officer in the chest, narrowly missing his face.

The court heard she has eight previous convictions for 17 offences and was last in trouble in shoplifting in 2019.

She has previous convictions for failing to comply with community orders and assaulting police officers in 2017.

Brown, of Birch Road, Ollerton, admitted possession of amphetamine, drunk and disorderly behaviour, and three assaults on emergency workers.

Tim Haines, mitigating, described Brown as “vulnerable” and said she has “significant problems with mental health and alcohol”.

She apologised to the police when she sobered up and was horrified to see the police camera footage, he said.

The court heard she wasn't feeling well after a series of seizures which she suspects may have been caused by a 10-year-old addiction to butane gas.

Mr Haines said she has reduced her alcohol intake and is on medication to deal with the symptoms of alcohol withdrawal. He said she has struggled to come to terms with her mother's death.

