Mansfield man dragged ex-partner around by the hair and punched her friend when she tried to help

Jamie Hogan was fast asleep when his partner got in at 2.30am, on June 6, and an argument broke out because he had ignored important domestic responsibilities, Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard

Jenna Minton, prosecuting, said Hogan, aged 20, started “flipping out” and shouted: “I'm not doing that.”

He grabbed a “fairly heavy” make-up box with both hands and threw it at her face. She blocked it with her hands, but it left a bruise on her arm.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Hogan stormed out and slammed the bedroom door, but when his ex-partner told him to be quiet, he became abusive and aggressive.

Hogan shoved her into a wall before pushing her to the floor, where he grabbed a fistful of her hair and dragged her around the living room ‘in a fit of rage’.

He punched her twice in the left side of her face, leaving his victim ‘shocked and stunned.’

Ms Minton said, because his victim is relatively “small and skinny”, she felt helpless and could not move. She was left with a black eye, swelling to her face and said “she was scared to be around him” and “fearful of being assaulted again”.

When his ex’s friend tried to intervene, Hogan punched her twice on the chin, leaving her with a swollen lip.

Hogan, now of Speedwell Place, Worksop, admitted two counts of assault.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said Hogan, of previous good character, was in foster care from a young age but has now returned to live with his natural father.

He said the couple separated before this incident even though they were living together.

“He accepts what happened because he really can't remember. It's not clear why things went so horrendously wrong,” Mr Lander said.

