McDonald's worker assaulted in robbery at Mansfield restaurant

Nottinghamshire Police said the incident, at the McDonald’s Restaurant on Mansfield Leisure Park, happened on Thursday, March 17, shortly after 8am.

It came about four hours after a man was punched and robbed while withdrawing money from a cash machine.

Police said the man was punched to the back of his head while taking money out on Rosemary Street, before the money and his cash card were stolen.

McDonald's, Park Lane, Mansfield Leisure Park.

A man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

John Shooter, aged 29, of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of robbery, four offences of shop theft, assaulting a police officer and using threatening behaviour.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where he was remanded in custody to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes these types of offences extremely seriously.

"A suspect was in custody within a very short time after these offences and as a result of some great joint work between our front line response officers, neighbourhood policing teams and our specialist robbery team.

“I’m pleased a man has been charged and placed before the courts in connection with these serious offences.

“Robbery can have a lasting impact on its victims. I'd like to reassure people that we investigate all reports and will always do everything we can to get justice for victims.”