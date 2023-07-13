News you can trust since 1952
Prison for Kirkby man who made ex-partner’s life ‘a living hell’ for 13 years

A Kirkby man who made his ex-partner's life a “living hell” has been locked up after ignoring a ban on contacting her for the seventh time.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 13th Jul 2023, 19:42 BST- 2 min read

Tyson Parr rang his ex at 10.15pm on June 11, despite a restraining order, made in February last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard, following his conviction for domestic assaults and criminal damage.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said Parr received a 12-week prison term, suspended for 12 months, in September, after breaching the order six times.

In a statement, his ex-partner said their 13-year relationship was characterised by physical and verbal abuse before it ended with the assaults.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
She said: “The past 18 months have been a nightmare. I had to move out of my home because he was coming to the house and causing issues.

“It makes me so upset that he has been allowed to live his life while mine has been shattered. It has cast a shadow over my life.

“He has been contacting me throughout the restraining order but there have been no consequences for his actions. I am terrified I will bump into him.

“I feel really let down by the system. I spend my life dreading the time when he will show up.”

She said her life “was hell for 13 years” and she suffers anxiety and mental health issues as a result of his abuse.

In May, the court heard, Parr was fined £100 and ordered to pay compensation for criminal damage, in breach of the suspended sentence.

Parr, of Burns Street, admitted harassment by breaching a restraining order

David Pendlebury, mitigating, told magistrates: “You saw Parr coming to court today with his bag. He is under no illusions. Activating the sentence may not be the best outcome.”

He said the last court order contained nothing to help tackle his alcohol, drug, and mental health issues.

Mr Pendlebury said: “He tells me he has spent thousands on a two-week residential rehabilitation course which only had some short-term benefits. “He is saying, ‘give me the help I need and I will do my best not to offend again’.”

Magistrates activated the suspended sentence and jailed him for a total of 18 months. Parr was also ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and a new five-year restraining order was imposed.

Dialling 55 after calling 999 takes you through to a silent call service, whereby call handlers will give you specific directions on how to report your emergency.

Support is also available via the freephone 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline number - run by Refuge – on 0808 200 0247 and online at nationaldahelpline.org.uk

For more information on domestic abuse, including ways to report and organisations which can help you, visit shorturl.at/eGMT4