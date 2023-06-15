Ollerton man pestered ex-partner after he stopped taking his medication

Brian Banham's behaviour sent up “red flags” in the “relatively short relationship”, which began in August and was ended, by her, on December 5, Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting said that, from that date the woman received “a flurry of voicemail messages begging her to speak to him”, which put her “under a lot of stress and worry”.

Ms Pritchard said: “She used to walk to work, but feels she is looking over her shoulder. She had to take medication and time off work which led to financial worry.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Banham, aged 54, of Harvard Court, Ollerton, admitted harassment without violence between December 5 and 9.

The court heard he is of previous good character.

His solicitor said: “The night before the offending, the complainant and Banham were on the phone for two hours. They had been on holiday in November.”

She said there was “clearly some degree of mixed messages” and Banham “can't fully appreciate or read between the lines”.

Since December 9 there have been no further incidents and none of the messages are threatening.

Difficulties arose when he stopped taking medication for obsessive compulsive disorder and there was a downturn in his mental health which led to the “red flags” mentioned.

The solicitor said: “If he hadn’t stopped the medication, he wouldn’t be here today.”