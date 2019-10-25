Ollerton man "made life hell" for mum for years

A blood-spattered Ollerton man who terrorised his mother in her own home has been banned from contacting her.

Lee Bowman walked into the living room of her Whinney Lane home "without warning", with staples in his head and his jacket covered in blood , at 10pm, on October 8.

His mother told him to leave because she wanted nothing to do with him, said prosecutor Robert Carr, but she and her husband reluctantly let him sleep in the shed.

By 7am the next morning Bowman appeared to have gone, Mr Carr said, but his mother was suffering anxiety attacks.

He walked into her living room again at 1pm, demanding to know where his phone was, and her husband offered to drive him to Bolsover, but Bowman wouldn't listen, Mr Carr said.

He went outside and began kicking the bay windows so hard she feared they would break, shouting: "Go on - phone the f****** police."

In a victim impact statement, Bowman's mother said she was "very distressed and on edge and struggles to sleep" as she had put up with his behaviour for 15 years.

She said: "I need Lee to leave me alone so I can have a peaceful life."

Mr Carr said: "Over the past five years his mother had had very little to do with her son because of his issues with alcohol and drugs, and during that time he had made her life hell.

"She feels she can't go out in the Ollerton area because of her embarrassment about his behaviour."

The court heard he had been released from prison the previous Thursday, and was last in court on August 19, when he received six weeks for breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Denise Aubrey, mitigating, said: "He was recalled to prison for 14 days because of this. That seems to have been a period of reflection.

"He said this morning "I don't want my mum to have to come to court. She is ill. She is old."

"He had been badly assaulted and he was agitated because he wasn't on his medication."

Bowman, 42, of no fixed abode, admitted threatening behaviour causing the fear of violence, when he appeared via videolink, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months.

He must pay a £122 government surcharge which will be added to the £1,650 he already owes the court.

A two year restraining order, banning him from contacting his mother, going to her home, or visiting New Ollerton, was imposed.

