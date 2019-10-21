Latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court - who's been sentenced?

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court, in the week commencing October 14.

DRUGS

Adam Ashley, 34, of Stanley Road, Mansfield, had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis. He was fined £615 and told to pay £85 costs and a £61 surcharge.

Delroy Carr, 58, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield had a quantity of class B drugs cannabis and Mamba in Mansfield. He also failed to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay £65 costs and a £21 surcharge.

THEFT

Kelly Bentley, 33, of Springvale Close, Chesterfield, stole bedding and clothing worth £194.50 from Asda in Sutton. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months, and told to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

Neil Clarke, 46, of Outram Street, Sutton, stole 12 bottles of shampoo worth £55 from Wilkinsons in Sutton. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months, and told to pay £55 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Janette Talbot, 52, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, stole glasses worth £280 from Vision Express in Mansfield. This was while under a suspended sentence imposed by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court for two previous theft offences. She was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £100 compensation.

Gavin Woolley, 42, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, stole aftershave worth £50 from Debenhams in Mansfield. He was jailed for 10 weeks and told to pay a £122 surcharge.

Robert Deics, 46, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield, stole food and drink worth more than £44 from Morrisons in Mansfield Woodhouse. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay £50 costs and a £21 surcharge.

Daniel Walker, 43, of no fixed address, stole fragrance gift sets worth £162 from Boots in Mansfield. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £55 in compensation.

Dale Wallington, 40, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield, stole washing tablets to an unknown value from Poundstretcher in Mansfield. He also had a quantity of amphetamine, a class B controlled drug, in Victoria Street, Mansfield. He also failed to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail, whilst under a conditional discharge order for a public indecency offence. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation, and he was fined £160 and told to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Amanda Graffeo, 48, of Warnadene Road, Sutton, stole food and alcohol worth £107 from Co-op in Matlock. She also stole grocery items to an unknown value from Asda in Mansfield and glasses worth £298 from Specsavers in Sutton. She also failed to surrender to Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. She was discharged conditionally for two years and told to pay a total of £405 compensation.

MOTORING

Gaynor Dixon, 60, of First Avenue, Clipstone, drove a car on Intake Road, Clipstone, after consuming so much alcohol that she registered 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation activity, and she was banned from driving for two years. She was also told to pay a £90 surcharge.

Mandy Colclough, 40, of Middlewood, Sutton, drove a Volkswagen car in Priestic Road, Sutton, after consuming so much alcohol that she registered 53mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. This was without a valid insurance policy or driving licence. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £160 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Brandon Newton, 20, of Brookfield Avenue, Sutton, drove a Seat car in The Oval, Sutton, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 55mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. This was without a valid insurance policy. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £250 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Constantin Stan, 32, of Port Arthur Road, Nottingham, failed to supply a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of drink driving in Mansfield. A community order was made requiring 140 hours of unpaid work, and he was banned from driving for three years. He was also told to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Michael Vaughan, 51, of Lodge Mews, Derby, drove a car in Skerry Hill, Mansfield, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 109mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for two years, fined £450 and told to pay £85 costs and a £45 surcharge. After consuming so much alcohol that he registered 109mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Stephen Allen, 59, of Brailsford Court, Mansfield, drove a Vauxhall car at Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 134mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was jailed for four months, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for five years. He was also told to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

MISCELLANEOUS

Daniel Mills, 50, of Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, pursued behaviour which amounted to harassment by sending text messages when prevented from doing so. A restraining order was made, and he was jailed for 12 weeks. He was also told to pay a £122 surcharge.

Theodore Pilgrim, 33, of Chaucer Street, Mansfield, intended to cause public harassment by using threatening and abusive behaviour in Market Place, Mansfield. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Michael Bolton, 40, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, was drunk and disorderly in Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

Piotr Muszynski, 32, of Bruce Street, Scunthorpe, had in his possession a hunting knife and a curved blade at Skerry Hill, Mansfield, as well as class B drug cannabis. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to comply with requirements of an order, including rehabilitation. He was also told to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

Kyle Greasley, 23, of Clumber Street, Kirkby, was drunk and disorderly in Leeming Street, Mansfield. He also failed to leave the area when asked to do so by the police. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £360 and told to pay £85 costs and a £36 surcharge.

Edmund Brudzinski, 59, of Thorpelands Avenue, Forest Town, damaged an Audi car having intended to cause criminal damage to the value of £2,000. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay £500 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Ethan Hyatt, 20, of Coxs Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, was drunk and disorderly in Market Place, Mansfield, and failed to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £40 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.